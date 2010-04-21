Marc Jacobs is Sticking to His Word, Models Are Back for Louis Vuitton Ads

Louis Vuitton Spring 2010 campaign. Photo: Patrick Demarchelier

A new Louis Vuitton ad has hit the glossies, and in true Marc Jacobs fashion, the sunglasses-bedecked face belongs to a model, Magdalena Frackowiak.

Staying true to his word, Jacobs is going back to casting mannequins. The brand has previously tapped an impressive roster of celebs including Madonna, Scarlett Johannson and Uma Thurman, but it seems Jacobs is relieved he’s back with the pros.

“After two seasons with such a huge star, Marc [Jacobs] decided to take a breather and work with a model and not just any model. It’s the choice of a new supermodel,” LV’s communication director explained on the recent Lara Stone campaign, which featured the Dutch bombshell posing on a bed of spring greenery.

Now Jacobs has tapped Magdalena, for the model follow-up. The Polish beauty, who was shot by Patrick Demarchelier for the SS10 campaign, is no ad novice. The DNA-repped, fashion favorite has also appeared in ads for Givenchy, Ralph Lauren, and Oscar de la Renta among other covetable campaigns.