Marc Jacobs’ New Campaign Was Cast Using Instagram

Instead of casting a slew of well-known models for the fall Marc by Marc Jacobs ad campaign, Marc Jacobs and his team cast fans via Instagram. Yes, there’s apparently more reason than ever to make sure that your selfies are on point.

Nearly 70,000 fans entered for the chance to be cast by posting a photo of themselves on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #castmemarc. From there, Luella Bartley and Katie Hillier, the newly installed Creative Directors of Jacobs’ secondary line, worked to whittle the group down to 30 finalists, which was then was narrowed down to nine models for the actual campaign.

Jacobs told Women’s Wear Daily of the concept: “It seemed like a great idea to me, as casting through Instagram seemed cool, current and strong. We wanted the ads to shout with youth and energy…to be fresh and reclaim the spirit that the collection had when we first conceived of it—to be another collection, not a second line.”

One of the coolest parts of the campaign is how diverse the cast is. The who group hails from locales including South Korea and Australia, who were then flown into New York City to shoot the campaign. “David Sims portraits, Peter Miles layouts, the credibility of the cast and the approach to casting the ads transmit a current social lifestyle that doesn’t play into other clichés.…And totally feels like our company—a cast of colorful and dynamic characters,” Jacobs said.

The campaign will debut in the August issue of Teen Vogue, and behind-the-scenes videos of the campaign and shoot will also launch on MarcJacobs.com.