Marc Jacobs Goes Nude For Perfume Ad, Miranda Kerr Does Yoga For GQ In A Bikini

Cathy Horyn makes fun of Donatella Versace’s and Christopher Kane’s accents, praises their collaborative efforts on Versus. That’s critic’s rule 101: criticize them and then give ’em something positive to make the pain go away. On the Runway

Who What Wear pays unexpected fashion tribute to our fallen former teen crush Corey Haim.

Miranda Kerr brings joy to mankind (read man literally), does yoga poses in a bikini for GQ. FABRIC Magazine

Marc Jacobs gets nude and saucy in the Juergen Teller shot ads for his aptly named men’s fragrance, Bang. It’s definitely a framer for Lorenzo’s office Refinery 29

For anyone (which should be everyone) who fell in love with Grace Coddington while watching The September Issue, Styleite has images of covers from her modeling days.

Related: Twitter Follow Fridays