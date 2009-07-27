Marc Jacobs Fights for His Rights

Marc Jacobs always has his eye on a cause. His “Protect the Skin You’re In” T-shirts featured naked celebs to raise awareness about skin cancer. With good reason- a naked picture of Posh on your chest is a great way to get some attention. More recently, he launched Jacobs by Marc Jacobs to help raise money for the Creative Growth Art Center.

Now, the newly married designer is focusing on gay marriage and gay rights. These new shirts say, “I pay my taxes, I want my RIGHTS!”

Each is available at Marc Jacobs stores for $24. At least you don’t have to go to Massachusetts to pick one up.

[The Cut]