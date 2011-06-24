Marc Jacobs Dressed in Prada Drag Will Make Your Day

Marc Jacobs is once again dressed in drag for the latest issue of Industrie magazineyou might remember that he covered the last issue wearing women’s pieces from his own eponymous collectionbut this time he is all dolled up in Prada, styled by Katie Grand. In the feature, entitled “Prada, I’m Your Biggest Fan,” Marc dons skirts, dresses, hats, and furs from a number of Miuccia’s collections, and even though it’s womenswear, he models it almost as well as the girls she chooses for her famed ad campaigns. Next time, instead of discovering the next big thing in the modeling world (Lindsey Wixson, Kelly Mittendorf, et al.), she should just give the campaign to Marc! What do you guys think?

Photos via Fashionista