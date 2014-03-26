Links to Click: Marc Jacobs Designed A $28,000 Dress, Levi’s Lays Off 800, More

The Web today revealed to us all sorts of entertaining stories. Read on for the need-to-know stories!

1. This is by far the most expensive dress of the season! The “Puffy Clouds” dress from Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2014 collection cost €8,000 per meter, which translates to a $28,000 price tag. [The Cut]

2. Levi’s has announced that it will lay off 800 of its employees, thereby eliminating redundant positions and streamlining operations. [WWD]

3. We definitely didn’t see this one coming! Kiehl’s launches it’s first nail polish collection. [Beauty High]

4. Feud alert! Demi Lovato has fired back at Kathy Griffin after the comedian calls her the “biggest douche.” [Hollywood Life]

5. NBA stars’ signature shoes get redesigned based on modern rap album covers. [Hooped Up]

6. Click and spend! Tibi has announced an online sample sale, receive up to 70% off select styles. [Tibi]

7. Thanks to Facebook, a baby abandoned in Burger King is reunited with her birth mom nearly 30 years later. [NBC]

8. Rock on: NYC subway performers have emerged from the underground to become viral rockstars. [Youtube]

9. DIY! There is nothing quite like homemade butter and you can make your own with these simple steps. [The Vivant]

10. With these 9 super-cool celebrity hairstyles to inspire your cut or color, there is a spring hair change to suit everyone. [Daily Makeover]