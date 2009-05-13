Marc Jacobs Dines at Da Silvano

There are three things you can be certain of in life – death, taxes and that a nice day in NYC will get you a celebrity sighting at Da Silvano. Marc Jacobs proved that theory true yesterday, spending the gorgeous spring afternoon having lunch with a male pal on the famed Italian eatery’s outdoor patio.

Marc’s been a busy boy lately, what with hosting the MET Ball and participating in New York TimesTalks. But like the designer proclaimed to his “New York Times’s Sunday with the Magazine” audience, “If you have five minutes free in New York you’re a failure, and if you have five minutes free in Paris, you’re a success.” We hope this means Marc won’t be heading back to Paris any time soon and will keep busy here in New York a little while longer.