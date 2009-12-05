Marc Jacobs Designer Abode Cost $10.4M

Marc Jacobs has landed his New York City dream home with fiance Lorenzo Martone. The two chose a humble 4,400 square foot space in the West Village. The price was, oh ya know, $10.4 million. Yikes…well, Marc did say they’ve been cutting back to afford this place. The dream home has a roof and rear terrice, a yard (almost unheard of in this city), and a private elevator. You can view a similar property here.

Because it’s Friday and we’re feeling optimistic, here is a list of the top 10 most expensive zipcodes in America. Just in case you win the lottery.

10) Area Code 07926, Brookside, N.J. – Median Home Price: $3,121,115

9) Area Code 11065, New York, N.Y. – Median Home Price: $3,176,534

8) Area Code 92024, Los Altos Hills, Calif. – Median Home Price: $3,190,000

7) Area Code 93108, Santa Barbara, Calif. – Median Home Price: $3,284,652

6) Area Code 92067, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. – Median Home Price: $3,362,493

5) Area Code 90210, Beverly Hills, Calif. – Median Home Price: $3,367,167

4) Area Code 91008, Duarte, Calif. – Median Home Price: $3,444,773

3) Area Code 11014, New York, NY – Median Home Price: $3,521,514

2) Area Code 94027, Atherton, Calif. – Median Home Price: $3,849,133

1) Area Code 07620, Alpine, N.J. – Median Home Price: $4,139,041

