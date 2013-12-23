Gift We Love: A Sweet and Flirty Fragrance

What: Marc Jacobs Daisy, a sweet and flirty fragrance perfect for daily wear.

Why: Because girls love smelling this amazing.

How: The perfume smells like a spring bouquet, mixing wild strawberries, jasmine, violet, gardenia, vanilla, and a hint of musk. It’s flirty, fresh, and innocent, which is the perfect combination for the sophisticated, yet fun-loving woman. Spritz it once, rub your wrists together, and dab behind your ears to showcase your girlie, romantic style.

Marc Jacobs Daisy, $70; at sephora.com

