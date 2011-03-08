Marc Jacobs’ Best of Playlist, In More Ways Than One

Did you know that Marc by Marc Jacobs has been around for 10 years? The man who designs three labels is celebrating the anniversary of his diffusion line with a limited edition capsule collection that’s a bit of a best of.

Some of those very best? Military vibed jackets, dresses and pants, lacquer fruit belts, some frocks in iconic prints all in updated fabrications. The line starts at $68 and stays under $300, and will be available at special events in Bloomingdale’s across ten cities beginning today (get the full list at the bottom of the page).

Marc even put together a playlist of Marc by Marc runway jams from the past ten years, which will play at Bloomingdale’s and stream on Rhapsody the mostly 90s moments are listed below.

1. Sonic Youth Teenage Riot

2. Pavement Cut Your Hair

3. Pulp Common People

4. Rufus Wainwright California

5. The White Stripes Seven Nation Army

6. REM Orange Crush

7. M.I.A. Paper Planes

8. Karen O and the kids Capsize

9. Amanda Blank Something Bigger Something Better

10. The Drums Lets go surfing

11. Deastro Shield whip

12. Nirvana Smells like Teen Spirit

13. Peter Bjorn and John Young Folks

14. Crystal Stilts Love is a Qay

15. The Hot Rats (You Gotta) Fight for your Right (To Party!)

Events:

Thursday, March 10th

from 5-8PM

59th Street Kick Off Party (NYC)

Beverly Center

Santa Monica

North Michigan

Friday, March 11th

from 5-8PM

Century City

Saturday, March 12th

from 2-5PM

Soho

Aventura

Short Hills

San Francisco

Chevy Chase