Marc Jacobs’ Final Louis Vuitton Campaign Features His Favorite Muses

We knew Marc Jacobs would go out with a bang. The designer—who’s leaving Louis Vuitton this year—tapped some of his favorite muses—Catherine DeneuveSofia CoppolaGisele BündchenFan BingbingCaroline de Maigret, and Edie Campbell—to star in his final campaign for the French fashion house. Shot by Steven Meisel, the images are dark, moody, and totally gorgeous, more of a farewell homage to Jacobs’ 16 years with Vuitton than a typical sales campaign.

Caroline de Maigret, our new favorite model muse.

“It was a very emotional shoot, and I find this shows in the images,” Frédéric Winckler, Vuitton’s communications and events director, told WWD. “It’s not a melancholic campaign. It’s really celebrating women who inspire Marc.” It’s also celebrating some of Vuitton’s classic bags, from the Noé bag to the Coppola-inspired SC-bag. Jacobs loves him a muse: He dedicated his final Louis Vuitton runway show to all of his favorite female inspirations, and “the showgirl in every one of them.”

Jacobs is leaving Vuitton to focus on his own line and work out a strategy for an eventual public offering for the company.

