Marc Jacobs Wants You to Be In His Next Ad Campaign (No, Really!)

Social media is the new black–and if you don’t believe it, Marc Jacobs just made it official. He took to Twitter today to look for models to star in his next ad campaign (sorry, Miley Cyrus), but he doesn’t want real models—he wants normal people like us! Check it out:

Wanna be the new face of MbMJ? Tag your photo #CastMeMarc (opt into T&C) & enter to win! http://t.co/Y8yjSCahY1pic.twitter.com/Gq0bcjDeho — Marc Jacobs Intl (@MarcJacobsIntl) April 2, 2014

The Marc social team also tweeted this beyond-adorable shot of a fluffy dog vying for his shot at MJ-approved stardom.

Got what it takes to be the new face of MbMJ? Tag your best look #CastMeMarc & you might star in the FW14 campaign! pic.twitter.com/iooGpn6gLy — Marc Jacobs Intl (@MarcJacobsIntl) April 4, 2014

And of course, Twitter has essentially imploded with selfies from folks also vying to be the next star. Will you be submitting your photo? Tell us in the comments below!