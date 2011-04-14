Marc By Marc Jacobs Turned 10, Celebrate With A New Dress!

One of the world’s most celebrated contemporary brands, Marc by Marc Jacobs, is turning 10 this year. Back in November, the designer announced that he would reissue a number of Marc by Marc Jacobs‘ “greatest hits” for a Spring 2011 capsule collection to commemorate this impressive milestone. You too can get into the birthday spirit, because

Net-A-Porter just stocked the entire series of seven printed, silk party dresses, and there’s one for every personality.

You can choose plaid (perhaps a nod to Marc’s Perry Ellis grunge days in the early ’90s), an all-American red, white and navy stripe, a geometric Aztec print straight from the Spring 2005 collection, or a re-interpretation of the label’s “Roxy” rose printwhich Gemma Ward wore as one of the last looks in the Fall 2005 runway show.

Each dress costs $280, but hey, it’s a birthday! Why not splurge a little? Click through to see all of the looks.

Photos via Net-A-Porter