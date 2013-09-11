Marc by Marc Jacobs Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Playful Looks

For his (somewhat) lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line, the designer tends to go a route that’s a slightly more tongue-in-cheek than his more stoic eponymous high-end line. And for this Spring 2014 collection, which he showed yesterday at Pier 57 during New York Fashion Week, he stayed true to that mission.

The line—filled with fun things like star-printed jumpsuits, oversized blazers, metallic trousers, and geometric-patterned two-piece suits, all paired with low-key sneakers—stayed true to Jacobs’ love for all things youthful, and it’s not hard to imagine that we would have wanted to fill our closet with these pieces when we were teenagers. (And, let’s be honest, there are some we would love to have now!)

