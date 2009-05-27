StyleCaster
Marc by Marc Jacobs Miss Marc Beach Towel

Meredith
by

Object Of Desire

Marc by Marc Jacobs Miss Marc Beach Towel, $48, at <a href=" https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?PRODUCT%3C%3Eprd_id=845524446218650&afsrc=1&site_refer=GGLBASE001&ci_src=14110944&ci_sku=0883936188635&#8243; target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>saksfifthavenue.com

Reason #1

The warm weather has officially arrived and it’s time to hit the beach the right way—;in style.

Reason #2

After spending months at the gym to achieve a bikini-ready body, you deserve a chic spot to rest and soak up the sun.

Reason #3

Since your towel often doubles as a cover-up, you’ll never go wrong donning a little Marc.

