Marc By Marc Jacobs Stepped It Up For Fall 2014: See Every Look From The Edgy Collection

Marc by Marc Jacobs has always been a commercial success thanks to its wearability, although for Fall 2014, the brand is looking to seriously up its fashion ante.

Katie Hillier and Luella Bartley—the British duo partially responsible for the brand’s transformation—were brought in last May as the new creative director and head designer for the label, and, man, did they shake things up. Marc by Marc Jacobs is no longer the forgettable kid sister to big-girl label Marc Jacobs; it’s its own thing now. They have a new, sleeker handle—MBMJ—and they’re bringing some seriously kickass vibes to the runway.

The look for this collection was a whole new kind of bold, bringing a masculine energy inspired by BMX racers and Power Rangers. MBMJ went with a mostly grey palette, which made the eye-popping details—a “shades of day-glo” plaid, an embroidered samurai on denim, a skirt slathered with “MBMJ” logos like a candy bar wrapper—all the more entrancing.

It’s kind of like the unexpected love child of Rei Kawakubo-style eighties Japanese avant-garde, and nineties hip-hop circa Snoop Dogg. You wouldn’t think that the two would really mix, but it’s a peanut butter and Oreos situation: totally perfect.

The takeaway? Props to MBMJ for entering the big leagues and bringing the moxie.




