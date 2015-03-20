Bad News for Fashion Girls: Marc by Marc Jacobs is No More

No, this is not a drill. According to Women’s Wear Daily, everyone’s favorite fairly-priced designer line, Marc by Marc Jacobs, is to be discontinued. But, it’s not all bad news, guys.

Luckily, Marc must have known just how much we all obsess over his foiled phone cases, fun handbags and perfect fragrances so they aren’t completely trashing Marc by Marc. The line will be integrating into the original Marc Jacobs label and will cease being a brand of it’s own. You can breathe again.

The change is being made, according to WWD, because combining all the Marc Jacobs brands into one large (and incredible) collection will “unify all products with a clarity of voice and aesthetics.” Apparently, the combination of lines will “encompass a range of merchandise and price points.”