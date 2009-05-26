Object Of Desire

Marc by Marc Jacobs cut-out gladiator sandal, $395, at eluxury.com

Reason #1

These Marc by Marc Jacobs shoes are a cool, unique hybrid that makes them the ideal must-have summer shoe – although officially called a gladiator sandal, these perfectly quirky flats are also suggestive (in style and design) of a classic ballet shoe which just makes them all the more necessary to have this summer.

Reason #2

Comfortable, stylish and fun, you could live in these flats all summer long (day and night).

Reason #3

Because we can already picture ourselves strolling through the city streets or biking to the beach with the perfect vintage-inspired accessories to match.