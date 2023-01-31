Marc Anthony & His New Wife Have a 31-Year Age Gap—Meet His 3 Other Wives, Including J-Lo

Scroll To See More Images

After nearly a year of being engaged, many “Vivir Mi Vida” fans are wondering: Who is Marc Anthony’s wife?

The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses.

The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer wore a Christian Dior suit. Anthony’s two sons Cristian and Ryan, whom he shares with ex-Dayanara Torres attended the wedding. However, Anthony’s child, Emme, who he shares with Jennifer Lopez, did not attend the wedding according to Hollywood Life.

However, the “You Sang To Me” artist has had quite a history with his ex-wives. Read more below to see a list of Marc Anthony’s wives.

Who are Marc Anthony’s wives?

Nadia Ferreira (2023 – present)

Marc Anthony is currently married to Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 Nadia Ferreira. The two were speculated to be together after they posted a picture with each other on their Instagram profiles in March 2022. The couple announced their relationship in 2022 when Anthony posted a picture of them together in an airplane on Instagram with the caption: “Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean,” which roughly translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish us.” They announced their engagement two months later at a dinner party at Sexy Fish in Miami.

Mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated their marriage ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami on January 28, 2023. “The View” co-host Ana Navarro gave some details about the spectacular wedding on Instagram. “Folks, when I left @marcanthony’s & @nadiatferreira’s wedding at 3am, @victoriabeckham & @davidbeckham were on the dance floor and @salmahayek was gliding in the air, while @luisfonsi looked on,” Ana wrote. “I ran out of gas. Am now in my bed feeling I’m missing out. But I just couldn’t stand in these shoes one more minute. … I don’t even have the energy to take off my make-up.” David Beckham and Carlos Slim Domit shared the duties as Best Man. The Maid of Honor was Carlos Slim Domit’s wife Maria Elena Torruco.

Shannon De Lima (2014 – 2016)

Marc Anthony married Shannon De Lima in November 2014 after two years of dating. The former couple met at the Latin Grammys gala in 2011. The two dated for three years before tying the knot in 2014.

The two eventually split a month before Marc shared a kiss with one of his ex-wives Jennifer Lopez on stage at the Latin Grammys in 2016. “It was not the kiss,” she emphasized the reasoning for their breakup on Univision. “We had been separated already for about a month.” “Cero, there is nothing. People make up this movie in their minds and create a rivalry where there is none.”

The two announced their divorce on December 18, 2016. “After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two-year marriage,” their joint statement stated. “We ask for privacy during this difficult process and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter.” According to their divorce documents via TMZ, Marc said that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and divided up the property in a confidential settlement. They said the split is amicable.

Jennifer Lopez (2004 – 2014)

Marc Anthony was married to Jennifer Lopez for ten years. The “Jenny From The Block” singer met Anthony at the Broadway musical The Capeman where he starred in 1998. In J-Lo’s book True Love, the singer revealed that Marc Anthony said to her, “One day you’re going to be my wife.” The two reportedly dated in the early 2000s but nothing serious came out of it. They also collaborated on J-Lo’s first album with the song “No Me Ames” in 1999. The pair reunited in 2004 and secretly tied the knot in June of that year.

By 2008, the married couple welcomed their twins—Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Minuz. Unfortunately, J-Lo and Marc’s marriage didn’t last. The pair announced their separation in July 2011, saying in a statement at the time, “This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion.” It was Marc who eventually went on to file for divorce from Jen in 2012, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time.

A source told HollywoodLife in 2021 that Marc didn’t “care” about who J-Lo is dating after she reunited with Ben following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. “Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with or where she is living,” the insider said. “He’s fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they’ll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other’s wants and needs and make it work.”

The source continued, “They’re very close and act like the best of friends. They are a family unit for everything. They have such a healthy, open relationship and tell each other a lot. He looks at this as if Ben makes her happy, then she should be with Ben. He wants her to live a life that brings her happiness and he really means that. All exes should be like them!”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that Marc supported J-Lo and Ben’s relationship as long as his kids with his ex-wife were also happy. “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled,” the insider said. “His main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval.”

Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2003)

Marc Anthony was married to another Miss Universe contender Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2003. Dayanara met the singer at a nightclub in the late nineties and tied the knot in 2000. They have two kids, Cristian, born 2001, and Ryan, born 2003. In 2002, the couple separated, only to get back together again later that year and renew their vows.

In 2003, the couple separated definitively, with Dayanara filing for a divorce in 2004. “The hardest moment of my life was definitely the divorce,” the former Miss Universe confessed on Mira Quien Baila on Univision. “It’s been so many years now that someone can look back and say, ‘You know what, it had nothing to do with me.’” She continued, “My relationship with Marc is perfect. He is a great father to the kids. They adore him, and we get along very well,” said the Puerto Rican beauty queen.

