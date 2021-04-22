Jennifer Lopez Is Leaning on Ex-Husband Marc Anthony After Her Split From Alex Rodriguez

Support system. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup is nothing but love for his ex-wife. J-Lo and A-Rod, who met in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, confirmed that they had split after four years together in April 2021.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement to TODAY at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Since her split from A-Rod, J-Lo has been staying in the Dominican Republic as she films her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. A source told People on Thursday, April 22, that, while she’s in the DR, the “On the Floor” singer is surrounded by family, including her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who are supporting her during this difficult time.

“Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest,” the source said. “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.”

J-Lo and Marc divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. The couple share two kids: 13-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme. In April 2021, Marc told InStyle about what he respects the most about his ex-wife. “The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times,” he said. “And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet.’ Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it. She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

As for why J-Lo split from A-Rod, a source told People in April 2021 that the breakup was due to Lopez’s “fear” that Rodriguez would be unfaithful to her. “She insisted on it,” the insider said, referring to the breakup. “There are are too many issues that are unresolved. She has been pretty miserable. And didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.” The insider continued, “Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter. She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”