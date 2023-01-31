What Is Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira’s Age Gap? His New Wife is 3 Decades Younger Than Him

After an extravagant Miami wedding, many people are asking What is Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s age gap?

The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses.

The bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer wore a Christian Dior suit. Anthony’s two sons Cristian and Ryan, whom he shares with ex-Dayanara Torres attended the wedding. However, Anthony’s child, Emme, who he shares with Jennifer Lopez, did not attend the wedding according to Hollywood Life.

So with the news of his new marriage and other relationships that have a significant age gap like Billie Eilish, what is Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira’s age gap? Read more to find out.

What is Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s age gap?

What is Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s age gap? Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s age gap is roughly 31 years. Marc Anthony was born on September 16, 1968, while Nadia Ferreira was born on May 10, 1999.

The couple announced their relationship in 2022 when Anthony posted a picture of them together in an airplane on Instagram with the caption: “Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean,” which roughly translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish us.” They announced their engagement two months later at a dinner party at Sexy Fish in Miami.

Nadia Ferreira is a model who won the Miss Universe Paraguay title in 2021. She’s worked for several top designers such as Tommy Hilfiger and Balmain and is a member of the United Nations Development Programme. The couple showed off their new dog via Instagram in October 2022, sharing a photo while cuddling the fluffy, blue-eyed pup. “Introducing the newest member of the family 🐶 @bluemunizferreira,” they captioned the post

The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer also shouted out his love at the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022. “To start, Nadia. Thank you for being with me and giving me your best and making me the happiest man,” Anthony said during his acceptance speech after Paʼllá Voy won “Best Salsa Album.” The camera showed Ferreira mouth the words “mi amor” from her seat on the front row.

In a report about the difference in age gaps between older men and older women, psychotherapist Julie Sweet explained to new.com.au that we don’t see women dating younger men as normal, she said: “Research shows approximately 35 percent of women over the age of 40 years are dating younger men. However, I also observe within my private world and the clinical space I work in, these particular relationships continue to be generally met with social disapproval. “Some causes of this stigmatization range from traditional gender roles are challenged, sexism, societal norms, projected expectations, bias, criticism, sociocultural factors, judgment and more.”

Mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated their marriage ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami on January 28, 2023. “The View” co-host Ana Navarro gave some details about the spectacular wedding on Instagram. “Folks, when I left @marcanthony’s & @nadiatferreira’s wedding at 3am, @victoriabeckham & @davidbeckham were on the dance floor and @salmahayek was gliding in the air, while @luisfonsi looked on,” Ana wrote. “I ran out of gas. Am now in my bed feeling I’m missing out. But I just couldn’t stand in these shoes one more minute. … I don’t even have the energy to take off my make-up.” David Beckham and Carlos Slim Domit shared the duties as Best Man. The Maid of Honor was Carlos Slim Domit’s wife Maria Elena Torruco.

The best-selling tropical salsa singer has six kids. He has two children with long-term girlfriend Debbie Rosado: Ariana (born 1994) and an adoptive son, Chase who was adopted in 1995. He also has two sons with his first wife Dayanara Torres, Ryan (born 2001) and Cristian (born 2003). Jennifer Lopez gave birth to twins in 2008—Emme Maribel and Maximillian David Martinez, who did not attend the wedding.

One of Marc Anthony’s famous relationships was with fellow New York native Jennifer Lopez. In J-Lo’s book True Love, the singer revealed that Marc Anthony said to her, “One day you’re going to be my wife.” The two reportedly dated in the early 2000s but nothing serious came out of it. They also collaborated on J-Lo’s first album with the song “No Me Ames” in 1999. The pair reunited in 2004 and secretly tied the knot in June of that year. Unfortunately, J-Lo and Marc’s marriage didn’t last. The pair announced their separation in July 2011, saying in a statement at the time, “This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion.” It was Marc who eventually went on to file for divorce from Jen in 2012, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time. The divorce settlement included Anthony getting physical custody of them for seven days per court documents detail how the exes are to split custody of the children on school vacations, birthdays and holidays including Christmas, Thanksgiving and Halloween. The couple have also agreed to protect the twins from paparazzi intrusion and ensure that they “are not exposed to unwanted publicity.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that Marc supported J-Lo and Ben’s relationship as long as his kids with his ex-wife were also happy. “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled,” the insider said. “His main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval.” The source continued, “They’re very close and act like the best of friends. They are a family unit for everything. They have such a healthy, open relationship and tell each other a lot. He looks at this as if Ben makes her happy, then she should be with Ben. He wants her to live a life that brings her happiness and he really means that. All exes should be like them!”

