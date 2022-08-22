Marc Anthony Hung Out with His Fiancé During J-Lo & Ben’s 2nd Wedding—Here’s What He Thinks Of Them Together

Relaxing. After seeing who attended the star-studded wedding, many J-Lo fans are wondering: where was Marc Anthony during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?

The Pa’llá Voy singer was seen in Miami, Florida, with his fiancé Nadia Ferreira during J-Lo’s nuptials with Ben Affleck. Marc and J-Lo were married from 2004 to 2014. They have twins together: Emme and Maximilian, 14. The twins attended the second wedding while only Emme attended Ben and J-Lo’s first wedding in Las Vegas. Nadia posted a picture of herself on Instagram on August 20, 2022, when the ceremony was taking place. It’s unclear whether the “On the Floor” singer’s ex-husband was invited to the wedding. Meanwhile, TMZ also posted a photo where Marc was saluting the paparazzi in Miami.

A source told HollywoodLife that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is with. “Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with or where she is living,” the insider said. “He’s fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they’ll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other’s wants and needs and make it work.”

Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner was not in attendance at the wedding also. She was spotted in her home state of West Virginia with her current boyfriend and dad. An insider told Hollywood Life on August 18, 2022 that she’s still supportive of the wedding and all their celebrations. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source said. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J-Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot a second time after having a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. She described the wonderful details of the first wedding: about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Jennifer and Ben reunited in April 2021, after she broke up with her longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Ben proposed in April 2022, after he proposed to her in 2003. They were supposed to marry in 2004, but after a lot of media scrutiny, they postponed the wedding but later broke up. Jennifer moved on with Marc Anthony when they married in June 2004 and their divorce was finalized in 2014. Marc Anthony is currently with Miss Universe Uruguay 2021 Nadia Ferreira and they became engaged on May 13, 2022.

