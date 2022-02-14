Marc Anthony Just Shaded A-Rod Amid Claims J-Lo Is Starting to ‘Miss’ Him After Their Split

After reading a report which claimed Jennifer Lopez may start to “miss” her ex-fiancé, the singer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony shaded Alex Rodriguez on social media—and seemingly confirmed that there are no chances of this actually happening anytime soon.

The Latin Grammy winner, 53, took to Instagram on February 13, 2022, to comment on a post by OK! Magazine. The post featured a quote from a recent report by the site, which claimed that Rodriguez, 46, is still pining after Lopez, 52, despite the fact that she has already moved on with Ben Affleck. “He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,” a source told the magazine. Anthony, for his part, couldn’t help but find the quote hilarious: the salsa singer didn’t hold back, dropping a series of laughing emojis in response to the post.

Lopez and Rodriguez have yet to respond to the report in question. The former couple—who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019—called it quits in April 2021 following weeks of speculation that the former New York Yankee cheated on the Hustlers star. The pair announced their separation with a statement to TODAY at the time.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” their statement read. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Soon after their split, news broke that J-Lo had reunited with Affleck. The couple were previously an item from 2001 to 2003. Lopez married Anthony the following year, had twins in 2008 and separated from the singer in 2011. A decade later, the “On My Way” singer went public with her romance with Affleck in July 2021 before the couple made their official red carpet debut just two months later.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.