Tristan’s Alleged Baby Mother Just Responded to Claims She ‘Asked’ Him to ‘Leave’ Khloé

Speaking out. Maralee Nichols’ response to Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s baby drama shows that there’s still more to know about their alleged affair.

News broke on December 3, 2021, that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloé—with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True—in March 2021 with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Maralee claimed that Tristan is also the father of her baby and sued him for child support, as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. In her the court documents, Maralee also included alleged texts from Tristan confirming their relationship and ‘insisting that she get an abortion,” as well as “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another alleged text also shows that Tristan, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret and claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the current season and would soon be “unemployed.”

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

A rep for Maralee confirmed to People on December 6, 2021, that she gave birth to her and Tristan’s alleged son around the time news of their affair broke. That same day, Maralee took to her Instagram Story to slam Tristan for his lack of “transparency and honesty,” according to screenshots published by The Blast. She wrote, “Transparency and honesty was all I ever asked for. The love we made… The intimacy… and me opening myself up to you and showing my vulnerability… was all a mistake. Never again.”

In another slide, Maralee denied claims that she “asked” Tristan to “leave” Khloé to be with her. (Khloé and Tristan split in June 2021 after five years of on-again, off-again dating.) “I never asked you to leave Khloe. Those were your own intentions with no influence on my part.. AT ALL. Let’s make that clear. I just want you to uphold the promises you made me. The promises you made us…👶🏽.” she wrote. “You hurt me to the core and I am not okay.”

Maralee also hinted that Tristan has more “dark truths” that the public doesn’t know about. “I won’t allow you and the Kardashians to continue to live behind this façade and ‘perfect’ lifestyle… when that is not the case at all. People should know the dark truths and they will,” she wrote. According to The Blast, Maralee also posted screenshots of alleged DMs between her and Tristan on her Instagram, where he asked her to “stop” her public comments on their affair. “Can you please stop? We can talk about this like adults in private… leave Doja and other names out of this. I’ll b in Houston in a few weeks,” an alleged message from Tristan read. She captioned the post, “Sad that I have to threaten #tristanthompson and the #kardashian family for a response from this deadbeat. Forget the money I just want you to be a father to our child.”

As for Khloé, a source told Entertainment Tonight on December 6 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had “hope” that she and Tristan would “get back together” after their breakup in June 2021 following rumors that he cheated on her with model Sydney Chase, but is officially “done” with her ex-boyfriend after news of his baby with Maralee.

“Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little,” the insider said. “She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

The insider confirmed that Khloé and Tristan are still in communication after the rumors of his affair but their conversations are “really only about true.” The source continued, “[Khloé] is so happy to have her baby girl and just wants to move on and be happy.” Along with True, Tristan is also the father of 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

