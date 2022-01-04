Here’s How Tristan’s Baby’s Mother Responded to His Plan to ‘Raise’ Their Son After Claims He Didn’t Want Custody

Now that a paternity test has proven he’s the father, many are wondering about Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s custody plan. Are they planning to co-parent?

Tristan was first accused of fathering Maralee’s child in June 2021 when the former personal trainer filed a paternity suit against him. As part of their legal proceedings, Tristan requested a paternity test—and on January 3, 2021, that test confirmed that he is indeed the father of Maralee’s baby. Following the paternity results, Tristan revealed that he plans on “amicably raising” his son with the former Texas resident. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the basketball player wrote in an Instagram Story on January 3, 2021.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he continued. The NBA star went on to add, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

But Tristan wasn’t always so supportive. After news of Maralee’s filing became public in December 2021, Tristan repeatedly denied that he was her child’s father. In her initial filing, Maralee alleged that she conceived their child in March 2021 during Tristan’s 30th birthday weekend in Houston, Texas. The encounter took place during what was allegedly a “months” long affair while Tristan was still dating his now-ex, Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True. (Tristan also shares son Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig.)

According to Maralee—who gave birth to her baby boy on December 1, 2021—the basketball player once sent alleged text messages asking her to get an “abortion” and “threatening” her from pursuing legal action. Another alleged text also shows that Tristan offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret before claiming he would soon be “unemployed” after retiring from the NBA in 2022.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

In later court documents obtained by Radar in December 2021, the Sacramento Kings player also claimed that he “will not be seeking custody of visitation” of the child he fathered with Maralee even if the baby was proven to be his. While it’s not clear if this is still his plan, it does paint a very different picture than his message of “amicably” co-parenting his son on social media.

