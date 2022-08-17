Tristan’s Baby Mama Just Shaded Him For Saying He’s ‘Wiser’ Now After They Cheated Together Before Khloe’s 2nd Baby

Not so wise, after all? Maralee Nichols shaded Tristan Thompson after the birth of his second child with Khloé Kardashian. After he made a cryptic post on Instagram, the former fitness trainer made her own post that might have taken a jab at him.

On August 12, 2022, Maralee posted a mirror selfie on Instagram with her in athleisure wear with the caption, “Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻‍♀️ never skip leg day.” Many fans speculated it to be directed towards Tristan Thompson who fathered her child, Theo. Tristan posted earlier that day with a photo of himself. He captioned the post, “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same 🗣🗣👀 #DontTryMe.” Lots of fans dissed Tristan for his caption, one person commented, “yeah and you switch baby mamas too 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Tristan confirmed in January 2022 that he was the father to Maralee’s son, who was born in December 2021. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. The Chicago Bulls basketball player’s confirmation came after weeks of denying rumors that he fathered his third child with the former personal trainer while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. After coming clean, Thompson went on to reveal that he was intending to remain a part of his son’s life. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he said.

Tristan also apologized to Khloé on his Instagram. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

An insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee doesn’t care about Tristan and Khloe’s new baby together. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo.” The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also not “surprised” that Thompson is having more children since the source said that “during their relationship, he told her he wanted five to six children.” Tristan has a son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, and a daughter True, 4, with Khloé. However, Tristan appears to be absent from Maralee’s son’s life. A rep of Maralee told Us Weekly that Tristan “has done nothing to support their son” since his arrival. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.

Khloé, for her part, is still hurt by Tristan for his infidelity and how it happened right before the birth of their surrogate’s baby. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

After the birth of their son, sources close to the former couple confirmed that Khloé will be taking sole custody of their son, but still wants to continue to be co-parents with Tristan. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé ] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us on July 14, 2022. The source continued, “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

