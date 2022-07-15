Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together.

The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also not “surprised” that Thompson is having more children since the source said that “during their relationship, he told her he wanted five to six children.”

Khloé announced that she and her ex-boyfriend were having a baby via surrogacy on July 13, 2022. A representative of The Kardashians star told Page Six, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Sources close to the former couple confirmed that Khloé is still hurt over Tristan’s paternity scandal, but still wants to continue to be co-parents with him. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé ] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us on July 14, 2022. The source continued, “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

Another source disclosed Khloé’s bitterness towards her former flame. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

Tristan confirmed in January 2022 that he was the father to Maralees’ son, who was born in December 2021. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. The Chicago Bulls basketball player’s confirmation came after weeks of denying rumors that he fathered his third child with the former personal trainer while he was still in a relationship with Khloe, After coming clean, Thompson went on to reveal that he was intending to remain a part of his son’s life. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he said.

Tristan also apologized to Khloé on his Instagram. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

