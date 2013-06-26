Want: Mara Hoffman’s Amazing New iPhone 5 Cases

What: Six new iPhone 5 cases from Mara Hoffman‘s colorful collaboration with InCase, each more eye-catching than the next.

Why: We’ve long been fans of Hoffman’s signature bold bohemian prints, and as much as we love her ready-to-wear collections and her coveted bathing suits, they aren’t exactly impulse buys. Snagging one of these cases, however, is a satisying way to own a piece by the designer, as they clock in at just under $40. And while we know it’s kinda silly to change our phone cases according to season, these add a seriously cool—and summery—pop to our most-used device. Call it new clothes for your phone!

How: Not that we’re terribly concerned with matching our phone covers to our clothing, but it’s worth pointing out that these bold colorful motifs would look completely awesome with pretty much anything, from an equally wild printed dress to a minimalist black-shorts-white-blouse combo—and everything in between. The only downside, of course, is having to choose just one.

Mara Hoffman x InCase iPhone 5 Snap Case, $39.95; at Go InCase

MORE SUMMER SHOPPING:

17 Pairs of Seriously Stylish Sneakers To Wear All Summer

15 Printed Dresses To Get You Noticed This Spring

Cool Summer Jewelry to Wear at the Beach (For Less Than $50!)

Dress Your Bridesmaids in Mara Hoffman