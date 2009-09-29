The Manzie Report: What’s With the Shoes?

It started at New York Fashion Week…continued at London Fashion Week and again in Milan. Shoes are no longer just shoes…they are a statement, and the focus on the catwalks.

At Phi, all the girls wore heavy shoes…even with little mini dresses. Anna Sui also showed heavy shoes with mini skirts. In London, Matthew Williamson covered the foot with fabric and bows, which drew attention away from the clothes. So, what does this trend tell us? That the shoe makes the outfit? Or was it trying to dissuade the consumer from considering such a heavy shoe for spring/summer and just focus their attention on the clothes? Not quite sure. However, all I can think about is the “heavy shoe” as the recurring trend for Spring ‘10.

Ladies, ladies, ladies…how can you be so easily cajoled into doing “whatever” just to be “in vogue,” even if it includes having sweaty, smelly feet? If I were a woman, I surely would not appreciate this maneuver. Why? Sweaty, smelly feet is as “out of vogue” as you can possibly get. And you can quote me. Go ahead…see if I care if you choose to ignore me by not bucking the trend and giving in to the glamorous life by purchasing a few pairs of the “it” shoe. Be my guest, only be sure to also stock up on these foot care products:

1. Dr. Scholl’s Blister Treatment

2. Dr. Scholl’s Rough Skin Remover

3. Summer Soles Fragrant Foot Soles

The last item is the ticket. You can get all the pedicures you want, but throwing your feet into ankle-length booties in the summer will surely counteract whatever foot grooming regimen you currently have. Here are a few examples of the shoe nonsense for Spring ‘10:

Acquilano.Rimondi- shows a heavy shoe with a lovely cocktail dress. Fotz.

Iceberg- convinced that the Mickey Mouse shoulder treatment is best served with a baggie bootie.

Marni- A regular sandal (which I actually don’t like) with these old lady hose. Is she kidding?

Pollini- Oh, so now we are doing matchy matchy feet. What else is new?

