Manzie Report: Manzie of the Year Award

Now that you are getting the drift of what a manzie is, what better way to honor these bold, confident individuals than by creating the First Annual Manzie of the Year Award? Granted it’s not an Oscar, but hey, any press is good press.

As New York Fashion Week is just around the corner, the streets will be chock full of manzies in all shapes and sizes. We at I Mean..What?!? will be out en force looking for future candidates. It’s easy to participate. Simply grab your iPhone, B-Berry, or Mino HD and snap away at who you truly believe is worthy of this highly coveted(ish) award.

Here are the winners:

We encourage you to go out in search of that true manzie, someone that makes you say to yourself, “Is he kidding with that outfit?” Remember, a manzie has no specific sexual orientation. The only requirement for membership is a desire to look fierce…only they got it wrong. So, go…take your shots, and please let us know what you find. See you at the Manzies.

Best Celebrity Manzie Award: Adam Lambert

Best Celebrity Manzie Runner-Up: Kanye West

Best Manzie (under 30-years-old): Adrien Field…like no other manzie on Earth

Best Manzie (over 30-years-old): Anonymous old man on the NY subway

Best Manzie Designer: Bernhard Wilhelm…yikes

Manzie Lifetime Acheivement Award: Liberace