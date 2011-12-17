Manrepeller’s Engagement And A Coach Party In A Pear Tree

What happens when you get together a major blogger, frenzied holiday shoppers, and fashion editors? Last week’s Coach event with Leandra Medine, the personality behind the online fashion force The Man Repeller, that’s what.

Good spirits were contagious as attendees of the event were welcome to have their own Coach leather hang tag monogrammed we know we did! Leandra beamed as she discussed the news of her engagement (congrats, by the way!) and chatted about her beyond cute bag, which was Coach, obviously.

We couldn’t get enough of the awesome pieces Coach is now offering — from soft-as-a-baby’s-bottom gloves to ladylike bags with sensible shoulder straps. Needless to say, the soire went off without a hitch … well, except for Leandra’s.