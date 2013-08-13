Manolo Blahnik Tells Vanity Fair He’s ‘Never Been Interested In Fashion’

Manolo Blahnik has the unique status of being one of the most well-recognized names–but most rarely seen faces–in the fashion industry. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City” nearly single handedly made the Spanish designer’s name a staple in most American households, and yet: those same people lusting after his shoes probably would pass him in the street without a second glance.

His rare sit-down lunch with Vanity Fair writer John Heilpern reveals that Blahnik is simultaneously aware of his fame and not really aware of it. “Isn’t it awful?” he demurred. “All the fames. I’ve never been interested in fashion. I do fashion—yes. But let’s say I don’t follow it.”

Throughout the rest of the charming conversation, Mr. Blahnik confesses he “hears stories” of how women go crazy for his shoes, and how he can’t believe some of the anecdotes he hears. Maybe that’s because he literally lives amongst his creations, in Bath, England, “where his two adjoining Georgian houses are also home to some 25,000 to 30,000 pairs of prototype Manolos.” What a delightful mental image.

