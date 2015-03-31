It’s True: You Can Now Own Manolo Blahnik Socks

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Manolo Blahnik collection that would rival Carrie Bradshaw‘s but decided to pay your rent instead, you might be excited as we are to learn that the brand teamed up with Germany hosiery brand Falke to launch a collection of socks.

“Socks connect your feet with the clothes you are wearing and can make a punctuating statement,” Blahnik said in a statement. “I have so many pairs in various colors and materials. Playing with patterns and textures is a lot of fun. And I love when women wear socks with high heels.”

There are three styles in the collaboration—a light pink sock with fuchsia spots, an ivory pair that features Blahnik’s personal motto “keep going” and our personal favorite, a ribbed gray crew sock featuring pink pompoms.

By no means cheap for socks—they retail for $37—but they’re definitely cheaper than a starter pair of Manolos which would run you $600 plus. Plus, we’re loving the idea of bringing a little bit of Manolo magic to all those Zara shoes you have lining your closet.

Falke & Manolo Blahnik socks, $37; available at Because London.