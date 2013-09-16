Links To Click: Manolo Blahnik Hits London Fashion Week, Chirping Is The New Tweeting, More

1. It was long overdue but Manolo Blahnik has joined London Fashion Week. Even Madonna says that his shoes are “better than sex.” Check out the [Stuff] gallery and head over to [Vogue] for the short silent film for all the eye candy you’ll need for the week.

2. Twitter is so last season, according to folks at London Fashion Week. Chirping is the new big thing. [NBC]

3. Trade your sky-high heels for a pair of stylish flats for Spring 2014. New York Magazine highlights the best flats from Fashion Week here: [The Cut]

4. Designers are all about teamwork these days. The latest example? A new Alice and Olivia x Goop collaboration. [Goop]

5. As if you needed more proof that Michelle Obama is a style icon: the Tory Burch dress she was seen sporting is sold out. [Huffington Post]

6. Check out the 20 best beauty looks from New York Fashion Week. [Beauty High]

7. We’re all about being proactive to stay in shape before the holiday season rolls around. Here are some of the best workouts under 30 minutes that you can tackle at home. [Daily Makeover]

8. Erica Bearman (aka Oscar PR Girl) showcases her green wall in Elle Decor and we’re seriously into it. [The Vivant]