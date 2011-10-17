Manolo Blahnik Is Back, But Did The Iconic Shoe Ever Leave?

Yes, we love a red sole and there’s nothing like a good pair of 6 inch platforms, but when you’re looking for the classic “it” shoe, there’s only one man for the job: Manolo Blahnik. A recent NY Times article claimed that this fall we’re witnessing the return of Manolo Blahniks, the shoes that became a household name thanks to Carrie Bradshaw‘s character on Sex and the City.

The article claims that Blahnik’s shoes had been eclipsed by the gravity-defying creations of designers such as Brian Atwood and Christian Louboutin. Certainly a good Atwood has become a status symbol, and Nicholas Kirkwood’s creations could stand alone as a piece of art, but a beautifully crafted, thoughtful stiletto is like the little black dress -it never goes out of style and every woman should consider it a wardrobe staple.

Manolo Blahnik has always stayed true to his aesthetic, asserting: “The gimmicky thing I’m not very keen on. I’ve never been tempted to do these hideous furniture shoes.” With this season ushering in clean cut lines and classic, back-to-basics silhouettes, Manolo Blahnik is once again on the radar. But for those of us who covet, dream and lust over shoes, Manolos have always been the ultimate prize, the classic shoe that symbolizes fashion, womanhood and an appreciation for simple, beautiful style.