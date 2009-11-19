Manolo Blahnik Collaborates with CFDA Winner Sophie Theallet

After winning the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award, Sophie Theallet is focusing on the future. With her $200,000 prize, the French designer won’t be doing anything crazy, maybe just adding to her design team. At the moment, Theallet works with her husband and one other business partner out of their Brooklyn Heights apartment. While her team might be small, she does not shy away from working with other designers. Not only does Sophie Theallet use Manolo Blahnik shoes on her runway she has now announced some exciting news. The talented two will be collaborating on a shoe line.

Blahnik will be producing the shoes for her next runway collection and then the shoes will actually be sold in stores (unusual for his collaboration projects).

On another note, we can’t wait to see what her line will look like come New York Fashion Week! This frenchy doesn’t mess around.

[WWD]