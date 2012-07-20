Manhattan Mom Katie Holmes Takes Broadway

Goodbye Tom Cruise, goodbye Scientology, and goodbye Los Angeles; Katie Holmes has officially put the past in the past and is seriously starting over in New York City. While the former Dawson’s Creek star and her ex-husband maintained a pied-à-terre at the storied American Felt Building in the East Village, their primary residence was in Beverly Hills. But now, Katie has begun shacking up full-time in the Chelsea Mercantile building (where Nick Jonas also lives) with her daughter Suri, and has been photographed gallivanting around the city like a true New Yorker.

She’s also returning to the Great White Way, after her Broadway debut in 2008’s All My Sons. She will be starring in the dark comedy Dead Accounts as a woman caring for her aging parents. The show will premiere this fall, though no date has been set.

We’re thrilled for Katie and so glad that she hasn’t been weighed down at all by the excessive drama in her personal life. It seems like she’s finally getting what she always wanted!

Photo via Elle