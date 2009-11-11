A Manhattan Drink Tour: The Best Places For Cozy Winter Cocktails

We’ve had a nice stretch of unseasonable warmth here in New York, but the cold weather is starting to set in, and we need to think of new ways to stay warm. Since it’s antisocial to sit on my couch bundled up with a Snuggie and a cashmere blanket, the next best thing is to cozy up with a winter cocktail.

Mistletoe Martini, $13.50, at Madison & Vine: A gin-based drink with lots of added flavor, including all spice, mint, citrus, and maple syrup.

Peppermint Truffle at Haven: Like a liquid, alcoholic candy cane, vodka infused with peppermint and chocolate, the perfect holiday beverage.

Spiked Eggnog at LeCirque: Exactly what it sounds like; the classic holiday eggnog, but it will get you drunk.

Sidecar, $12, at Angel’s Share: This blend of cognac, orange, and lemon is sure to warm you up when the weather is cold.

Rozie’s Petal, $11, at Bar 6: This romantic drink, made with framboise flavored vodka with rosewater, is garnished with a rosepetal.

Perfect Manhattan, $10, at Huckleberry Bar (Williamsburg): The perfect Manhattan is in Brooklyn; rye, sweet and dry vermouth, bitters, and a bourbon soaked cherry make up this classic cocktail.

What’s your favorite winter cocktail?