Mango Winter Lookbook Is Anja Hot!

Photos: Terry Richardson courtesy of Mango



Anja Rubik frolics through some city streets in Mango’s Winter 2011 collection, shot by Terry Richardson. That there’s a lot of clothes for a Terry Richardson shoot, but it all looks pretty cute!

It’s technically an advertorial, and those things are getting better and better. Little shorts, little fur jackets, maxi skirts and Spring’s color du jour: l’orange? Looks like a little fashion inspiration by way of the Spaniards. I love me some Anja, but I’m feeling like this would have gotten a lot more traction if the newly single ScarJo or Olivia Palermo fronted it.