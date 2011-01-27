StyleCaster
Mango SS11 Ads: Scarlett Johansson’s Bob and Awesome Sunnies

Scarlett Johansson opted for the whole “looking hot is the best post-break-up revenge” mantra for her new Spring 2011 Mango campaign, shot by Mario Sorrenti.

The theme for Spring is “Modernist Restort” which is really quite fitting for the looks seen in the images think brights, little sweaters, middie skirts and a bit off topic, some really, really cute sunglasses.

The under 25 divorcee was a bit bo-ring with her take on the pretty pics, explaining, Yes, it was awesome working with Mango. I loved working with the entire team, I think we had something very good in working with Mario, with the team of makeup, hair and styling. Either way, she looks good, and that’s the trick here.

