Mango Spring 2011: Terry Richardson and Isabeli Fontana

Terry Richardson may be churning out some scandals lately, but his recent campaigns have been socasual? normal? In the Spring/Summer campaign for Mango, Richardson shot Isabeli Fontana in an airport, just waiting for her bags and casually maneuvering around the terminal. Then again, maybe its not so much universal normal as it is model normal.

There are few of us who look this hot and put together after hours of recycled air and cramped seating. And my idea of airport casual is yoga pants, sunglasses and headphones. Oh, and this was shot at Orly Airport in Paris which is probably only a typical destination for models and other obscenely beautiful people. But hey, at least we can all relate to sitting on our luggage and texting! Click through for the Mango SS 2011 campaign. Do you like these better than ScarJo’s?