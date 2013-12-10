Mango Is Launching a Plus-Size Line Called Violeta

If there’s one aspect of style that the fashion world has been very slow to take on, it’s offering stylish wares in sizes above your standard sample sizes. But now one of the world’s biggest fast-fashion retailers is about to start offering plus-size pieces: Mango. The Spanish brand announced the venture, which will be dubbed Violeta, late last night.

The good news: whereas before, Mango only offered up to size 16 in their discounted-chic wear, this new branch will focus on everything from sizes 8 to 20. (Although we’re not sure exactly why anyone would consider size 8 to be plus-size!) The new capsule is set to launch mid-January, as part of the brand’s Spring 2014 collection.

Here’s the bad news, though: Mango decided to launch the line in their seven biggest markets, which (sadly) don’t include the U.S. Online sales, too, will be limited: Violeta will be offered online in Europe, Turkey, and Russia. However, expansion is sure to take place; a release from the brand confirmed that Violeta will be in place in more than 100 stores by the end of 2014, as well as some standalone stores next year.