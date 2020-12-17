Here’s Why You Should Be Paying More Attention to Mango’s Clothes

Scroll To See More Images

I love Zara. You love Zara. That girl over there loves Zara. The Spanish retailer is doing everything right, absolutely, but I’m going to let you in on a shocking secret: Other stores exist. Mind-blowing, right? In all seriousness, I really do admire Zara for its ability to furiously pump out “runway-inspired” merchandise at killer prices. It’s long been my go-to when in need of a wardrobe refresh, but I’ve started to feel like I see myself coming and going. Meaning, pretty much me and everyone like me wears the exact same shit.

It’s because of this that I recently made it a point to do a Zara cleanse—A Z-tox, if you will—and look to other fast-fashion stores when the urge to impulse-buy occurs. This is how I recently got hooked on Mango’s site. I know that Mango—also from Spain—isn’t new. It’s been around for over 15 years, but—at least in the States—it’s constantly in Zara’s long shadow. Personally, I never gave the store a fair shot: I’d pop into a physical location occasionally but never felt it nailed the vibe needed to succeed not only stateside but with the fashion crowd Zara has so adeptly corralled. But I have to say, I’m loving what it’s doing online right now.

The prices are fairly in line with similar stores—$159 for a great coat, $78 for trousers, plenty of surprising $28 and $39 pieces—and the site’s styling is on point (although pretty similar to Zara, it must be said). I’ve already bought a few things—an oversize knit sweater, skin-tight cropped jeans that fit remarkably well, and a pair of furry winter boots—and returned nothing. Quality-wise, it’s fast-fashion, but if you have a good eye, it’s easy to snag items that look and feel more expensive than they are.

Still not sold? Here are 10 good pieces from Mango that I’m feeling right now.

Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants

The biggest trend this fall and winter at an affordable price point.

Pearl Top

This couldn’t be chicer if it tried.

Baby Doll Collar Cardigan

Because the peter pan collar is officially back, y’all.

Belt Mini Skirt

The best winter mini skirt I’ve spotted all season long.

Quilted Shopper Bag

The oversized bag of my dreams.

Lace-Up Track Sole Boots

These will look just as chic paired with a flirty dress for contrast as they will your favorite pair of jeans.

Face Mask Chain

You can also use this pretty chain for your sunnies or eyeglasses as well.

Faux Shearling Overshirt

The perfect shearling-inspired shacket.

Paisley Ruffle Midi Dress

Paisley is slated to be one of 2021’s hottest trends.

Faux Fur Ballerina Shoes

A WFH-approved ballet flat that doubles as a pair of slippers? Yes, please.

A version of this article was published in December 2015.