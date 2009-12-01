Mango Clothing Sold at J.C. Penney – The Brands We Wish Would Follow Suit

MNG by Mango already operates in 1,300 retail outlets worldwide and is now adding 600 more JC Penney department stores onto the list of where to buy MNG products. The products are said to be in stores by fall 2011, and we can hardly wait. It seems as if the trend of fashion labels appealing to mass-markets may be taking over the retail world one department store at a time. We hope these labels clue-in before it’s too late and they’re left out:

DSquared2: Guys and girls alike would go gaga over a DSquared department store match up.

Emanuel Ungaro deserves a spot in lower-end department stores. Lindsay Lohan’s creative advice kept the line out of big name stores like Barneys and Bergdorfs, but JC Penney might pick it up.

If Jil Sander can collaborate with Uniqlo, it is definitely a department store candidate.

How fun would it be if Just Cavalli‘s sparkly pieces were hanging on the racks of our favorite discounted department stores?

Marc by Marc Jacobs belongs in the hands of department store mavens.

They don’t call it Moschino Cheap and Chic for nothin’! Or do they?

Rag & Bone basics would be a blessing.

Tim Hamilton‘s cashmere sweaters and long-sleeve shirts would be an amazing addition to department stores.

Victoria Beckham should house her line in an affordable department store with mass market appeal.