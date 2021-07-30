Mango’s Sale Section Has Up To 70% Off Summer Faves & Fall Essentials

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re morally against waiting in long lines at your local Zara during the formidable summer sale, I’ve got news for you: Mango’s summer sale is happening right now and it’s literally just as good. If not better! I shopped my little heart out at the Soho location, so it’s only fair I bring to your attention all the incredible deals still available online.

Mango’s sale usually lasts about a month, so while they haven’t announced an official end date, it’s likely you’ve got just a few days to make the most of these up-to-70-percent-off savings. The sale spans Women’s, Men’s and Kid’s apparel, as well as some seriously trendy accessories and shoes to boot.

Prsonally, I’m shopping this sale half-and-half. 50 percent of what I buy is end-of-summer steals, like breezy dresses and cute sandals I can wear for all of August and early September. The other 50 percent of my purchases are geared towards what I’m calling the Return To Real Life, when many of us return to the office on an everyday basis this fall.

Luckily, Mango has pieces for all my needs, including statement bags for happy hour and gorgeous dresses I can rock to brunch now and to work later. If you, too, are looking to stock up, read on for my top ten picks below and shop the entire sale now on the Mango site.

This Black Cut-Out Moment – $30 Off

Originally $79.99, this Side Slit Dress just looks so expensive to me. It’s giving very much “first date in a romantic Italian piazza” vibes.

These Perfect Light-Wash Jeans – $24 Off

I’m a sucker for some new denim, so these High Waist Straight Jeans marked down from $59.99 are calling my name.

This Under-$20 Staple Bag – $20 Off

Originally just under $40, this creamy faux-croc Animal Print Baguette Bag is the perfect everyday buy.

This Dreamy Knit Dress – $30 Off

Unique knits are everything to me right now, so I can’t wait to dress this Crochet Cotton Dress up and down in my pre-fall transitional wardrobe.

This Chunky Transitional Sandals – $30 Off

Sandal season isn’t over yet, people! so I’ll be wearing these Leather Sandals with Straps (originally $79.99) until further notice.

This Pillowy Purple Bag – $20 Off

There are tons of good bags on sale, but this super-unique lavender Pleated Volume Bag marked down form $59.99 is definitely my favorite of the bunch.

This Bow-Strapped Nap Dress – $30 Off

Nap Dresses are still in, and this Vichy Checked Dress would look perfect paired with a cardigan and some boots as we head into autumn dressing.

These Crisp White Tennis Shoes – $30 Off

It’s about that time! Rather than splurge on some fresh white kicks for fall, shop these Platform Lace-Up Sneakers marked down from $79.99.

This Office-Ready Midi Dress – $40 Off

This Check Belt Dress is the kind of dress I’m vowing to buy more of for my wardrobe. Pretty enough to wear on a date, formal enough for the office and chic enough for the ‘Gram.

This Chic Croc Handbag – $20 Off

One more cute bag for the road, shall we? This Baguette Bag with Flap is the perfect golden hue to play up autumn’s leaf tones and contrast neutrals like brown and cream.