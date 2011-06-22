Maneuvering the Supermarket Aisles: 18 Healthy Snacks to Try

Grocery shopping isn’t exactly a science. You have your list, you get in, you get out and you never go into a supermarket hungry. But in the likely chance that you wander into the snack food aisle, the supermarket can quickly become the most daunting place on earth. The bag of chips and the Oreos start calling your name, and the will power it takes to walk away from them is beyond your strength.
So how do you avoid the fate of the dreaded snack aisle? You go in knowing what snacks are healthy, safe and smart. Luckily Eat This Not That has taken the guess work out of maneuvering the supermarket by coming up with a list of healthy munchies that won’t derail you. We picked our 18 favorites, but for the complete list of the 50 best snack foods in America, check out Eat This, Not That.
Fiber One Chewy Bars Oats & Peanut Butter
150 calories
4.5 g fat
10 g sugars
3 g protein
9 g fiber
Kashi TLC Soft-Baked Snack Bars Ripe Strawberry
110 calories
3 g fat
9 g sugars
2 g protein
3 g fiber
V8 100% Vegetable Juice, Low Sodium
50 calories
0 g fat
140 mg sodium
2 g protein
2 g fiber
Campbells Select Harvest Light Italian-Style Vegetable Soup
50 calories
0 g fat
480 mg sodium
3 g protein
4 g fiber
Cedarlane Garden Vegetable Enchiladas
140 calories
3 g fat
9 g protein
3 g fiber
Lean Pockets Whole Grain Supreme Pizza
220 calories
6 g fat
10 g protein
4 g fiber
Alexia Mushroom Bites
110 calories
4 g fat
3 g protein
2 g fiber
Kashi GoLean Crisp! Toasted Berry Crumble
100 calories
4 g fat
9 g protein
8 g fiber
Triscuit Original
120 calories
4.5 g fat
19 g carbohydrates
3 g fiber
Wheat Thins Fiber Selects 5-Grain Crackers
120 calories
4.5 g fat
22 g carbohydrates
5 g fiber
Food Should Taste Good Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips
Per 12 chips:
140 calories
6 g fat
18 g carbohydrates
3 g fiber
2 g protein
Newmans Own Organics Spelt Pretzels
Per 20 pretzels:
120 calories
1 g fat
23 g carbohydrates
4 g protein
4 g fiber
Chobani Nonfat Blueberry Greek Yogurt
140 calories
0 g fat
14 g protein
Horizon Organic Mozzarella String Cheese
80 calories
5 g fat
8 g protein
The Laughing Cow Light Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil
35 calories
2 g fat
2 g protein
Sunsweet Chocolate Plum Sweets
Per 14 pieces:
120 calories
6 g fat
13 g sugars
1 g protein
2 g fiber
Planters NUTrition Heart Healthy Mix
170 calories
15 g fat
6 g protein
3 g fiber
Sahale Snacks Southwest Cashews
140 calories
10 g fat
5 g protein
1 g fiber