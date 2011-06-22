StyleCaster
Maneuvering the Supermarket Aisles: 18 Healthy Snacks to Try

Maneuvering the Supermarket Aisles: 18 Healthy Snacks to Try

Andrea
by
Maneuvering the Supermarket Aisles: 18 Healthy Snacks to Try
Grocery shopping isn’t exactly a science. You have your list, you get in, you get out and you never go into a supermarket hungry. But in the likely chance that you wander into the snack food aisle, the supermarket can quickly become the most daunting place on earth. The bag of chips and the Oreos start calling your name, and the will power it takes to walk away from them is beyond your strength.

So how do you avoid the fate of the dreaded snack aisle? You go in knowing what snacks are healthy, safe and smart. Luckily Eat This Not That has taken the guess work out of maneuvering the supermarket by coming up with a list of healthy munchies that won’t derail you. We picked our 18 favorites, but for the complete list of the 50 best snack foods in America, check out Eat This, Not That.

1 of 18

Fiber One Chewy Bars Oats & Peanut Butter
150 calories
4.5 g fat
10 g sugars
3 g protein
9 g fiber

Kashi TLC Soft-Baked Snack Bars Ripe Strawberry
110 calories
3 g fat
9 g sugars
2 g protein
3 g fiber

V8 100% Vegetable Juice, Low Sodium
50 calories
0 g fat
140 mg sodium
2 g protein
2 g fiber

Campbells Select Harvest Light Italian-Style Vegetable Soup
50 calories
0 g fat
480 mg sodium
3 g protein
4 g fiber

Cedarlane Garden Vegetable Enchiladas
140 calories
3 g fat
9 g protein
3 g fiber

Lean Pockets Whole Grain Supreme Pizza
220 calories
6 g fat
10 g protein
4 g fiber

Alexia Mushroom Bites
110 calories
4 g fat
3 g protein
2 g fiber

Kashi GoLean Crisp! Toasted Berry Crumble
100 calories
4 g fat
9 g protein
8 g fiber

Triscuit Original
120 calories
4.5 g fat
19 g carbohydrates
3 g fiber

Wheat Thins Fiber Selects 5-Grain Crackers
120 calories
4.5 g fat
22 g carbohydrates
5 g fiber

Food Should Taste Good Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips
Per 12 chips:
140 calories
6 g fat
18 g carbohydrates
3 g fiber
2 g protein

Newmans Own Organics Spelt Pretzels
Per 20 pretzels:
120 calories
1 g fat
23 g carbohydrates
4 g protein
4 g fiber

Chobani Nonfat Blueberry Greek Yogurt
140 calories
0 g fat
14 g protein

Horizon Organic Mozzarella String Cheese
80 calories
5 g fat
8 g protein

The Laughing Cow Light Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil
35 calories
2 g fat
2 g protein

Sunsweet Chocolate Plum Sweets
Per 14 pieces:
120 calories
6 g fat
13 g sugars
1 g protein
2 g fiber

Planters NUTrition Heart Healthy Mix
170 calories
15 g fat
6 g protein
3 g fiber

Sahale Snacks Southwest Cashews
140 calories
10 g fat
5 g protein
1 g fiber

