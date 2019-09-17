Mandy Moore Is Returning To Her Musical Roots With Her First Single In 10 Years

Hope you’re sitting down, because hello, Mandy Moore just released her first original song in an entire decade. She dropped her single “When I Wasn’t Watching” at midnight, and there’s even a music video to go along with the poignant lyrics. The meaning of Mandy Moore’s “When I Wasn’t Watching” is clear: it’s a deep look into rediscovering who you are after you get caught up in a difficult time period.

Moore is most famous for her impressive work as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us these days, but she started out as a pop singer in the early 2000s, and once a musician, always a musician. She first revealed that she planned to release new music in June by posting a photo of herself in the studio on Instagram. Then in August, she teased a new music video by posting behind-the-scenes shots with the caption: “Stay tuned.” Now, that video is finally here. Cue screaming!

“When I Wasn’t Watching” is a major departure from Moore’s ultra-pop beginnings. It’s an upbeat tune, but the lyrics are thoughtful and profound: “Where was I when this was going down? / Maybe sleeping in, maybe outta town? / I spent my whole life waiting patiently / Convinced it all would come to me / My favorite version of me disappeared / Through longer days and shorter years / So where was I when this was going down? / Assumed the world would come around.”

Then the song goes into the chorus: “To who we are / When no one is looking / When nobody’s looking / What I became / When I wasn’t watching / When I wasn’t watching.” Clearly, the song is a meditation on that feeling of catching up with yourself after you lose track of who you are.

If you’re already jamming to the new tune, get excited, because there’s more on the way. This single is “just the first little taste,” Moore said on her Instagram Story. An album is slated for release in early 2020, and when asked if she’d be going on tour, Moore said to “stay tuned.” Will do — and in the meantime, the premiere of This Is Us is just days away. Eek!