Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams are Married

OH. MY. GOD. Life as I know it has ceased. Following up the rumors as previously reported, Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams are officially married. The two were wed in Savannah, Georgia after dating on (oh no!) and off (yay!) since the December of 2007

Excuse me while I openly weep at my computer, drowning myself and my keyboard in my own salty salty tears.

I can’t even go on.

They’re married and I’m alone wishing I had Mandy Moore’s sweet blazer. Want a similar one to join me in my envious misery? Love this Relaxed James Blazer by Elizabeth and James. I definitely feel that this blazer will fill the void in my heart left by Ryan Adams… Please note how angry Ryan Adams is in this photo; he would be elated if he were holding my hand.