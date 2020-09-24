Mandy Moore Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 1st Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is pregnant with Taylor Goldsmith’s baby! The 36-year-old actress made the announcement on September 24 via Instagram, where she shared the sweetest black-and-white photo of her husband, 35-year-old Dawes frontman Goldsmith, holding her baby bump. This will be Moore and Goldsmith’s first child.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” Moore captioned her post, confirming the big news. Goldsmith took to his Instagram page to share the same caption and matching photos. This news arrived on the same day Mandy started filming for This Is Us season 5, which is set to premiere on October 27 on NBC. Co-star Sterling K. Brown took to Twitter to reveal the extra dose of good news: “#ThisIsUs is back two weeks earlier! And yeah…it’s still a 2 hour season premiere! Wanted you to have something to talk about while you’re casting your ballot,” he wrote. “See you in 33 days!” Talk about a day full of surprises.

Moore and Goldsmith married in November 2018 during a small backyard ceremony. The pair first went public with their relationship in December 2015, and were engaged in September 2017 after Goldsmith proposed at home. The pair met online: “I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People in October 2017, referencing the singer-songwriter’s band. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

In the past, Moore has also gushed about Goldsmith as both a husband and a father-to-be. “He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner,” she once told Glamour. “He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

Prior to her relationship with Goldsmith, Moore was married to musician Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. Following their split, Moore—along with six other women—came forward to accuse Adams of sexual and emotional abuse in a 2019 New York Times exposé.