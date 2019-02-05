Is It Just Us, or Is Mandy Moore Totally Dressing Like Her ‘This Is Us’ Character?

If you’ve been paying even the least bit of attention to television since 2016, you’ll know NBC’s show This Is Us is the kind of show you watch when you need a good cry (or just want to see Milo Ventimiglia be the best TV father ever). Mandy Moore plays Rebecca on the show—a mom of three and aspiring singer. And on Monday, Mandy Moore stepped out in a plaid dress that I can’t help but compare to her character’s This Is Us looks.

The actress appeared on The Today Show wearing an asymmetrical, one-shoulder plaid dress and beautiful Max Mara gray coat. Moore accessorized the ensemble with a super cute top-handle white purse, over-the-knee beige boots (get it, girl) and 1970s-inspired sunnies. In fact, the entire look was reminiscent of her character, Rebecca, on This Is Us, who we first meet in the 1970s. Coincidence? I doubt it.

Moore’s character is undoubtedly fashionable on the show, serving some looks that make us wish we had the show’s costume designer constantly on-hand. While This Is Us takes place over various timelines, Moore’s plaid dress ensemble was most like what Rebecca wore in the earlier years of the show—the late ’70s and early ’80s. In fact, her character seems to wear quite a bit of plaid. Excuse me while I add “detective” to my resume.

While some of Moore’s fashion choices may subconsciously coincide with her fictional character’s, she was promoting the new episodes of This Is Us on Monday. Perhaps the ensemble was intentionally reminiscent of Rebecca’s outfits on the show. TBH, I don’t really care either way. Mandy Moore looks good in pretty much everything. (OK, aside from the haircut they give Rebecca when she’s old—those bangs are just cruel.)